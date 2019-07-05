…Say Armed forces, other security forces will work harder to ensure every Nigerian is secure

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed doors with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where they insisted that the security strategies they are using in tackling the myriads security challenges in the county are working despite the increasing threat.

The meeting, which dwelt on the security situations in the country, lasted for about three hours.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting on Thursday, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, maintained that the strategies being adopted against security challenges in the country are working.

When asked on the outcome of the meeting, he said that “the meeting is all about the security of Nigerians and Nigeria. And the message coming out of that meeting is that the Armed forces of Nigeria and other security forces will continue to work much harder to ensure that every Nigerian is secure and the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by anybody.”

Asked if the service chiefs are considering changing their tactics, he said: “I think the strategies already been changed and from what we are seeing, the current strategies are working.

What we are going to do is to ensure that all hands are on deck and every Nigerian equally has a role to play by passing relevant intelligence to us.

“So far, the strategies that we have on ground are really working and these are what we will continue to pursue.”

Among those at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Nigeria has been facing various security threats ranging from Boko Haram terrorists, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism for over a decade.