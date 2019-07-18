By Our reporter



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the cost of operations and logistics in the country as enormous.

The statement was made by a National Commissioner and Chairman, Board Electoral Institute, Solomon Shoyebi, who stated that the Commission would continue to review the cost of elections.

A statement by INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, quoted Shoyebi as making the assertion at a one-day round table held on Wednesday in Abuja with the theme “Revisiting the Template for INEC’s Election Operations and Logistics Plan,’’ which was organised by the Commission through its Training, Research and Documentation outfit, The Electoral Institute (TEI).

Shoyebi said ‘’the cost of election operation and logistics is enormous and it’s an exercise the Commission continues to review from one election to another.”