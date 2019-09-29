The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has said that the its account has not been compromised. The NHIS was reacting to the discovery of fraud in the operations of one of the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO), Clearline International Limited, that led to the arrest of at least two persons.

Ayo Osinlu, the NHIS Head, Media & Public Relations who made the clarification in a statement made available to the Daily Times on Sunday said that the NHIS has no account anywhere else outside the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He explained that it is therefore not possible that the perpetrators of the heinous crime would hacked into the account of NHIS.

Read Also: NHIS: FG reads riot act to HMOs over poor performance

The statement read in part: ” The discovery of fraud in the operations of one of the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO), Clearline International Limited, leading to the arrest of two persons, one of whom is a staff of the HMO concerned, has come to the attention of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The seriousness of this crime, the huge sum of money involved, and the reference to NHIS’ account being hacked in the process have compelled the Scheme to make the following clarifications:

“That NHIS has no account anywhere else outside the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“It is therefore not possible, or true, that the perpetrators of this heinous crime hacked into the account of NHIS in this act.

“That in the spirit of the Scheme’s ongoing rebranding reforms, of which Transparency and Accountability is a major factor, a Management Committee has been constituted the day after the crime was reported, to ascertain the veracity of the allegations, the actual sum involved and the circumstances that facilitated the commission of the crime, among other terms of reference.

“NHIS wishes to reassure its stakeholders and the general public that it will not tolerate any breach of trust or guidelines under its operations, while we also remain committed to the ongoing reforms aimed at re-positioning the agency as a result-oriented and socially-responsible public institution”, it stated.