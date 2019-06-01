Otunba Ajiboye’s take

Isaac Oguntoye

Nigerian politician Otunba Biodun Ajiboye who is also the National secretary, National committee of Buhari support Groups (NCBSG) has said the country is suffering from an epic followership disaster that’s capable of crippling the state if not tackled.

According to him, ‘Nigeria’s problem is leadership; fact. but the greater problem Nigeria is confronted with is followership. This later problem is so gullible, uninformed and disorientatively disinformed that it may cripple the state completely if not tackled’.

‘Unfortunately when the the state crumbles it will affect: the uninformed, disinformed, and the well informed citizens, therefore citizen information highly required’ he added.