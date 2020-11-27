Osun university student commits suicide

A 23-year-old 100 level male student of the Osun State University, Ikire campus, Juba Orisajafor on Tuesday drank poison and died few hours after he preached against suicide on his WhatsApp.

It was gathered that Orisajafor on Tuesday morning updated his WhatsApp status, condemning suicide.

His post on WhatsApp reads: “Often time I ask myself, why do people commit suicide?

Perhaps because they’ve got no one to encourage, motivate or guide them or because they felt there is no solution to whatever problem they are going through.

Perhaps they forgot there’s more to enjoy when there’s life (hope) is not lost.”

A source told newsmen that one of the students in the hostel where Orisajafor was living saw him lying unconscious in front of his hostel around 6:30pm after taking a bottle of sniper.

“He was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor.

Students informed the school security that informed the police.”

Spokesperson of the Police, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident saying the Chief Security Officer of UNIOSUN, Tunde Akintibubo, reported the case.

“We visited the scene where the victim was met lying totally unconscious and later confirmed dead by a doctor in Catholic Hospital, Oluyoro Apomu.

“An empty bottle of Snipper was recovered and the body of the deceased was deposited in a morgue for autopsy.”

The university’s spokesperson, Adesoji Ademola said the school could not ascertain the reason behind Orisajafor’s action.