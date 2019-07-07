Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Acting Rector of Osun state Polytechnic, Iree, Dr. Olawoye Olaniran has pledged to do his best to improve the standard of the institution better than he met it.

Dr. Olaniran stated this at the weekend during inter-religious prayers organized for members of the polytechnic community to mark the commencement of his administration.

The acting rector who commended the efforts of his predecessor, Dr. Jacob Agboola, expressed his gratitude to the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola for giving him the opportunity to administer the institution.

He said he would ensure that all courses offered in the institution are re-accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) while necessary infrastructure would also be put in place.

According to a release signed by the Media Relations Officer of the institution, Tope Abiola, the acting rector assured the entire polytechnic community that the welfare of members of staff and students would be his priority.

He said all hands are now on deck to ensure that the full-time students of the institution who are currently on break resume their studies very soon, saying their issues would soon be resolved by the management of the polytechnic.

While admonishing the rector in his exhortations at the inter-religious prayers, the Chief Imam of Iree community, Alhaji Sulaiman Adeyemo enjoined him to be focused and dedicated to his service to achieve his goals.

He enjoined members of the polytechnic community to also support him to make his dreams in the polytechnic a reality.

Registrar of the institution, Busari Salawu assured the acting rector of the unflinching support of management, staff and students of the institution, saying “we shall join hands with you to succeed.”

Dr. Olaniran, a chief lecturer in the Department of Banking and Finance in the institution, who hails from Gbongan , Ayedaade Local Government was appointed as acting rector of the polytechnic by the state governor following the end of the tenure of the former Rector, Dr. Jacob Agboola last Friday.