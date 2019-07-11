By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Osun state Police Command says it has apprehended one of the suspects involved in the abduction of Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife barely three months after the incident.

The professor of orthopaedic surgery was kidnapped in Ikoyi, Osun state in May this year along the ever busy Ibadan-Akure express road while returning to the university campus with his wife.

He was subsequently released barely 24 hours after his family had paid a ransom of N5.1million to the kidnappers.

The kidnap suspect was among criminals paraded by the police in Osogbo, the state capital. The criminals paraded are Hussman Ladan, Samaila Gede, Kemu Rejuli and Jubril Momhammed.

However, the police commissioner failed to reveal the identity of the kidnapper because according to him other members of the gang are still at large.

Addressing pressmen yesterday during the parade at the state command, the Commissioner of Police Abiodun Ige said that the kidnap suspect was identified by the victim.

She said that “the command through ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in collaboration with the community policing received reliable information that led to the arrest of some hoodlums who have been terrorising the Ikire axis and particularly, the kidnap suspect of Prof. Adegbehingbe and one Alfa Sure

“We also found a man from Niger who was wandering around along the Ikire axis. The police carried out an identification parade on the suspects and the professor identified one of them.”

The command also paraded some suspected student cultists. The commissioner disclosed that the suspected cultists were nabbed during the preparation for their annual event tagged 7/7.

The commissioner explained that 7/7 was a day members of different cult groups clash on July 7, adding that the cultists were rounded up following a tip of.