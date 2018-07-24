Osun PDP Guber Primary: Gov. Dickson submits report to National Chairman

Governor of Bayelsa, Henry Seriake Dickson and chairman of the Osun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Primary Election has submitted the report of the exercise to the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The election, which held on Saturday, July 21 in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital, returned Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Gubernatorial Candidate for the September 22 election in the state.

Dickson said, the primary election in Osun was the most keenly contested primary he has ever seen or heard of, and expressed confidence that, if all the PDP leaders and stakeholders bury their differences and work together, the PDP will trounce the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).