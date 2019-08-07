Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Governor of Osun state, Adeboyega Oyetola, has appointed Ismail Omipidan as his chief press secretary.

The new aide, who will oversee the governor’s media matters as head of the media team, replaces Adeniyi Adesina. Adeniyi resigned on mutual consent to take up a professional responsibility at The Nation newspaper, from where he came on secondment.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, stated that the appointment takes effect from August 5.

Until his appointment, Omipidan, 44, a native of Ila Orangun, was an assistant editor, in charge of politics at The Sun newspaper, Lagos.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in mass communication from the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, and a Master’s degree in international affairs and diplomacy from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

Drawing on about 20 years of journalism practice, right from his days in Kaduna Polytechnic, as editor-in-chief of a training magazine, Kadascope, Omipidan, who is also an alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, had worked with The Comet, Weeekly Trust, The Week Magazine, The Guardian, The Spectator andThe Punch, which was specifically for a four month internship.

He joined The Sun as a pioneer staff in 2003, as senior correspondent, from where he rose through the ranks to the position of an assistant editor.