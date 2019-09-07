The Academic Staff Union (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun, says it will embark on strike over the proscription of the union activities by the school management.

The ASUP Chairman, Mr Masopa Nurudeen, who said this at a press conference after the union congress on Saturday in Ede, said the union would withdraw its services by midnight of Sept. 10.

Nurudeen said the union was angry over the failure of the institution’s management to investigate alleged mistreat of a staff by the president of the student union of the institution.

“The President of the student union deflated the tyres of one of our staff because he said the car disrupted his way.

“As a union, we wrote a letter to the management to investigate the matter and that the matter should be transfer to the statutory committee of the institution.

“But we did not get a response from the management and after our congress we decided that we are withdrawing our services pending the time appropriate action will be taken on the matter.

“But surprisingly, because of our resolution, the school management announced the proscription of our activities, but that cannot stand,” he said.

Masopa also accused the rector of the institution of alleged maladministration and financial impropriety.

“We are passing vote of no confidence on the rector for lack of administrative requisite acumen. His administration is characterised with high handedness, favouritism and nepotism”, he said.

Reacting to the allegation, the rector of the institution, Dr John Adekolawole, said the union was not proscribed but rather its recognition by the school management was only withdrawn.

Adekolawole said the matter the union was fighting for was a trivial matter which did not warrant union action.

The rector said the management decided to withdraw the union recognition because of its plan to disrupt the school examination that was to commence on Sept. 9.

“No responsible leadership will allow any group of persons to do anything that is inimical to the peace of the institution.

“We have not proscribed the union but rather we only withdrew their recognition because their activities are becoming inimical to the peace of the institution”, the rector said.

Adekolawole said the matter of the student leader raised by the union had been referred to Student’s Disciplinary Committee for appropriate action.

He said management was awaiting the report of the committee for appropriate action.

The rector also denied the allegation of maladministration and financial impropriety, saying he had been running the institution with utmost transparency. (NAN)