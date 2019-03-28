Osun Election: Oyetola Appeals Tribunal Judgment

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC),

Gboyega Oyetola have appealed the judgment of the Osun Election Petition Tribunal nullifying his victory at the polls.

In a judgment given on March 22, 2019, two of the three-member panel had given a majority ruling in favour of Ademola Adeleke, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal had declared Adeleke the winner of the election and also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a certificate of return.

The APC has filed a suit at the Court of Appeal in Abuja asking for a reversal of the judgment of the tribunal.

Led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), the APC’s team of lawyers have filed a notice on 39 grounds, faulting the judgment of Justice Peter Obiora and Justice Anyinla Gbolagunte, noting that there was no evidence to support the position.

APC and Oyetola are asking the court to set aside the judgment and dismiss the petition dated October 16, 2018, filed by PDP and Adeleke.