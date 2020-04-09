The Osun state government on Wednesday commenced the distribution of 6,020 bags of rice to residents as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the lockdown in the state.

The 6,020 bags of 50kg rice according to the government will be distributed across the 3,010 polling units in the state.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed this on Wednesday, when he flagged -off the distribution exercise at the Government Secretariat, Abeere, Osogbo.

Gov. Oyetola said the food items were procured solely by the state government as a way of mitigating the effects of the lockdown on the people of Osun state.

He added that the gesture would also serve as motivation for individuals who had pledged their support for the state during the lockdown period.

The hovernor, who reiterated the commitment of the administration to the welfare of the people, said the palliative packages would be distributed to residents of the state regardless of their social, political or religious affiliation.

“You will all recall that, as part of measures to mitigate the inherent effects of the lockdown on our people, we promised to distribute palliatives to them.

“We also constituted a 21-man food and relief committee to mobilise resources for the procurement of more palliatives to support government’s effort.

“This flag-off is a partial fulfilment of that promise and the pledge I made to the people at a press conference three days ago to provide the promised palliatives very soon.

“Today, a total of 6,020 bags of 50kg rice will be distributed to the poor and the needy throughout the state, through door-to-door apolitical channels.

“This is the intervention of the state government as we await those of the committee which will follow very soon, ” Gov. Oyetola stated.

He urged the people to be orderly at the various distribution points, saying that all the beneficiaries should endeavour to observe social distancing and conduct themselves with the highest decorum and obey the distribution committees.

The governor also assured that the 21-man food and relief committee would soon begin distribution of another set of relief materials to vulnerable residents of the state.

He maintained that the stay-at-home order was still in force and urged all residents of the state to continue to adhere to the directive and observe all other preventive measures “so that we can all conquer the coronavirus pandemic very soon and go back to our normal lives.”

He further dislcosed that the Ivory Coast returnees at the state’s facility in Ejigbo were responding to treatment, and expressed hope that they will recover soon and be discharged to re-join their families.