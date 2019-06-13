Osun collaborates with civil society groups to mark June 12

The Osun state government in collaboration with the Coalition of Civil Society Groups on Wednesday celebrated June 12 as Democracy Day.

The highlight of the programme was a public lecture with the theme: “The state of insecurity in Nigeria and challenges of national questions: The way forward.”

In his remarks, National Coordinator, Committee For Democracy and Rights of the People (CDRP), Mr Shittu Amitolu, said President Muhammadu Buhari must have stepped on toes of anti-democratic forces in recognising June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

Amitolu said this during a public lecture organised by the state government in collaboration with the coalition of civil society groups to celebrate June 12.

According to him, June 12 which some past leaders failed to recognise is what a God fearing man, President Buhari has done.

Amitolu said the President must be commended for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day, adding that without June 12, there would not have been anything like Democracy Day.

He, however, appealed to the President to recognise MKO Abiola as a former President.

In her lecture, a lawyer and activist, Mrs Olutoyin Eweje, said June 12 would continue to be a historical part of Nigeria.

She said government must urgently address the challenge of youth unemployment, to minimise security challenges in the country.