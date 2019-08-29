The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Legislative Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare CON has joined other well meaning Nigerians to felicitate with Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the people of Osun State on the 28th anniversary of the creation of Osun State.

Speaking through his Media Assistant, Mr. Tunde Dairo in a press statement issued in Ile-Ife, Omoworare, a two time Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly and one time Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, expressed gratitude to God for the peace and progress of the state and the advancement of quality of life and welfare of the people.

Rejoicing with the governor and people on the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state, Omoworare implored the governor not to relent in his spirited efforts to impact more on the lives of the people through good governance and commitment to sustainable development.

“I felicitate with my brother, the governor of Osun State on the 28th anniversary of the creation of our state and rejoice with all Osun indigenes at home and the diaspora. I wish us all more celebrations in peace, prosperity and progress,” Omoworare said.

The Senior Special Assistant went further to charge the people of the state to remain steadfast in their support for the Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola led administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to bring maximum democratic gains to all and sundry.