Ossy Achievas to unveil charity foundation tomorrow

As part of giving back to the society at large, prominent entertainment frontier and CEO of Achievas’s entertainment, Paul Chiori Cole better known as Ossy Achievas has announced the need to put a smile on the faces of less privileges individuals that cuts across visually impaired, widows, motherless babies homes amongst others via his newly launched charity foundation ‘ The Richout Foundation’

The Richout Foundation is set to be officially open to the public tomorrow, Sunday May 27, 2018 via a well attended event to be held on the day widely celebrated as children day.

On why he is setting up a foundation and launching on children’s day; Ossy as he is sometimes called disclosed that the day marks his birth day and no better way best describe his vision for the less privileged.

He said ‘ Everyone sure has a story to tell, I was not born with a silver spoon, I am only fortunate to be where I am today and as such it brings me joy to put smiles on people’s faces irrespective of their condition, tribe or identity’. The charity foundation will run as a nongovernmental Organization.

However it is important to note that TCHIKO BLESSING and TCHIKO INES are the names of the 2 kids I’m giving Scholarship till university level and in between they will learn a trade they love and I must see them succeed while we take care of others too.

Achievas entertainment is equally known to have successfully organized the first three editions of Olamide Live in Concert(OLIC) and most talked about concert of the year 2017 Davido’s 30Billion gang concert.