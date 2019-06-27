Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, over his recent comment on kidnapping spree in the country.

The party said the dismissal of the alarming spate of kidnapping in the country by Osinbajo further confirms that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has no iota of concern towards the pain and suffering of Nigerians.

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said by attempting to play down on the menace as not being “as massive as that,” Prof. Osinbajo clearly demonstrated that the APC and its government are not connected with the people but only pretends towards them during electioneering.

It added that in dismissing the security problem, the Vice President is simply telling victims of kidnapping that as far as the APC and its administration are concerned, they have not suffered enough.

The PDP affirmed that such anti-people disposition, as being witnessed under the APC, can only come from an uncaring and insensitive administration that does not have the mandate of the people.

“It is therefore, unfortunate that instead of being remorseful and seeking solutions, Prof. Osinbajo is rather playing on the sensibility of Nigerians by attempting to justify his comment, which has been widely condemned by citizens from all walks of life.

“Prof. Osinbajo has only succeeded in showcasing President Buhari’s incompetence and failure in securing the nation. He has also ridiculed his office in the eye of the international community, who is well aware of the gravity of kidnapping and other security challenges confronting our nation.

“What has Prof. Osinbajo said to the families whose breadwinners have been killed by kidnappers and many more who are still languishing in kidnappers den?

“When will the problem of kidnapping become “massive” for the APC administration when medical doctors, community heads, faith-based leaders, government officials and their relations, students, innocent school children, pregnant women and even expatriates are being kidnapped in various parts of the country?

“While our party and indeed millions of Nigerians appreciate the efforts by our security operatives in fighting this menace, despite the operational challenges imposed on them by the incompetent APC administration, the PDP insists that President Buhari must bear the blame for the persistence of the security problems,” the PDP lamented.