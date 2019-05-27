Osinbajo, Vice President Osinbajo others renew call for investments in telecom infrastructure

Ladesope Ladelokun

In view of the aspiration of Nigeria in the context of the fourth industrial revolution, potentials of emerging technologies, and affordability of enablers of economic growth like broadband infrastructure and services, Vice President Osinbajo and stakeholders in the telecommunications industry have renewed calls for more investments in the sector.

The call was made at the Nigerian Telecom Leadership Summit, held in Lagos over the weekend, with the theme, “Repositioning the Nigerian Telecom Industry For the Future: Prospects and Challenges”, saw key stakeholders dwell extensively on investment opportunities, challenges and prospects of the $70 billion industry.

Commenting on the importance of the telecommunications and Information Communications Technology (ICT), Osinbajo said the sector had become a key enabler to businesses, social interactions and quality governance, noting that telecommunications had become indispensable in virtually every aspect of human life.

Osinbajo explained that the huge contributions of the telecom industry to the economy could not be contested. He stated that the contributions of the industry to the national Gross Domestic Product(GDP)

had continued to grow, saying that the sector contributed an impressive N1.9 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2018 to the Nigerian economy, adding that the sector must be encouraged, supported and protected.

On how the Federal Government intends to support the sector, Osinbajo, who was represented by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said,

Telecommunications and ICT would occupy a pride of place in the implementation of Next Level economic blueprint. This administration has taken concrete steps to provide support and encouragement to the telecom industry under the purview of the Ease of Doing Business Programme,

we have initiated some Executive Orders, aimed at stimulating growth, and creating an enabling business environment that will give a fillip to sensitive sectors like the telecom sector to thrive.

In his welcome speech, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta says the argument for more investments in the telecom sector has become more compelling, given that the industry is capital-intensive with competition for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) becoming fiercer among different nations.

Danbatta submits that broadband is of critical importance with its potential to improve the economy of many nations. According to Danbatta, the empirical study by the world bank suggests that every 10 per cent growth in Broadband penetration results in 1.34 per cent growth in GDP in developing countries,

stating that it explains why the commission has developed the regulatory and a licencing framework to accelerate broadband availability, accessibility and accessibility.

The NCC EVC explained that the telecom made a 10.11 per cent contribution to GDP as of the first quarter of 2019 with contributions of Telecommunications and Information services to GDP standing at about N1.9 trillion as at fourth quarter of 2018, according to the figures from the National Bureau of Statistics.

His words: “These figures are very impressive. They are indicative of a very fast growing and resilient sector of the economy. However, no such industry with these characteristics can be sustained over a a long period of time without a corresponding injection of more investments. Investors, on the other hand, are not attracted to environments where returns are in doubt.”

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker, former minister of Communications, Dr Omobola Johnson, harped on the need for Nigeria to experience a digital revolution, expressing worry that the issue of multiple taxes still rears its ugly head long after she left office.

While commending the NCC for its strides, she charged the commission to be more forceful in its quest to sanitise the industry. NCC has done a tremendous job. The role of the regulator has to change. The industry has changed. It is no longer a telecom industry; it is a digital industry.

We need a regulator that is ahead of the industry. It is disappointing that since 2015, we are still talking about multiple taxes. We need a regulator that will be more forceful.

Engagements have not worked. I engaged governors when I was minister, and four years down the line, we are still engaging. It’s not working. We need to begin to do things that are innovative. The NCC needs to be more engaging and collaborative”, she said.

Also, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr Gbenga Adebayo and President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Mr Olusola Teniola, expressed worry about the protracted issue of multiple taxation.

According to Adebayo, Telecom operators pay not less than 39 different taxes.He lamented the situation where only telecoms operators are singled out for taxes other companies and government agencies don’t pay .

Adebayo says Nigeria may not attract the kind FDIs it desires in the sector if the current business environment remains hostile, adding that observers outside Nigeria are following developments in the sector.