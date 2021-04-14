Osinbajo to flag-off Ogun digital economic empowerment project, Thursday

Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta

Barring any last-minute change in plans, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Thursday join Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to flag off a digital empowerment programme in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Tagged ‘Ogun State Digital Economic Empowerment Project’, it is a plan of the State Government, being organized by the Bureau of Information Technology in conjunction with 21st Century Technologies.

In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somore, he quoted the Director, Information Technology in the Bureau, Mrs. Olatundun Adekunte as saying that the event will hold at Ogun Tech-Hub Kobape Road, Abeokuta at 11 am on Thursday.

According to the release, the project is aimed at providing internet access to indigenes and residents of the state and its environs in order to enhance the lives and businesses of the people.

The release further stated that other special guests such as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; Ministers, Stakeholders, Royal Fathers will grace the occasion.

It added that the project would enable the people to meet up with the best global practices in the present digital era.