All plans have been set for Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to declare the 25th edition of the Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) open on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta state.

Chief Economic Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Dr Kingsley Emu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the event in Asaba.

According to him, the state would be hosting over 14 Federal Government Agencies who would accompany the Vice President to the two-day event slated for Wednesday, Nov. 6 and Thursday, Nov. 7 holding in the state capital, Asaba.

“This is the 25th edition in the country and we will be hosting over 14 Federal Government Agencies who will accompany the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to the event.

“These agencies are those that facilitates the ease of doing business and development finance institutions in the country such as the Bank of Industries (BIO), Access Bank, among many others”, he said.