Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday departed for Accra, Ghana to participate in the 2019 African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF).

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the forum, which opened on September 3 at the Accra International Conference Centre, would end on September 6.

The theme of the forum is “Grow digital: Leveraging digital transformation to drive sustainable food systems in Africa.”

Osinbajo is expected back to the country on Thursday.

The forum presents a premier platform for African and global leaders from both the public and private sectors to advance policies, programmes and investments as well as harnessing agriculture in ensuring food security, increasing income and promoting economic development in the continent.

Other African leaders expected at the forum include Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo, the host, President Faure Essozimna Gnassaingbe of Togo, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and Edouard Ngirente, the Prime Minister of Rwanda.

Osinbajo and the other leaders at the forum will share their experiences in capturing the gains of the digital era to improve food systems.

They will also share experiences on how to increase adaptation and drive innovation to achieve the goals laid out in the Malabo Declaration of the African Union (2014) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 for the year 2030.

Late former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, would be honoured during the forum.

Anan, who founded the forum and served as its first chairperson died on August 18, 2018 in Bern, Switzerland at the age of 80 after a short illness. (NAN)