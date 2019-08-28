Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the first Economic Management Team meeting of President Buhari’s 2nd term, themed Next Level. Agenda: Budget issues.

According to tweets from Laolu Akande, Spokesperson to the Vice President, “In attendance are Ministers: Finance, Budget & National Planning; Industry, Trade & Investment; Information; Works & Housing; Budget & National Planning (State) & Minister of Petroleum (State).

“There is also the CBN Gov, NNPC GMD, FIRS Chair; DG Budget; DG DMO; DG NBS & Special Adviser Economic Matters, among others. The meeting opens with a review of the 2019 Budget implementation.

Next Level now in full throttle: Nigeria is going higher and we shall deliver prosperity to our people.”