Abuja – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER FEC MEETING A. R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kayri, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs WinifredOyo-ita and NSA Major General Babagana Monguno during the FEC Meeting taking place at the Council Chambers, Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MAY 15 2019

Osinbajo had, on Oct. 30, also presided over FEC meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari had been out of the country.

Buhari is, at present, in London on a private visit.

The President’s trip to London came after his trip to Saudi Arabia where he attended the third edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) organised by Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and also performed the Umrah (lesser pilgrimage).

Buhari, billed to spend two weeks in London, is expected to return to Nigeria on Nov. 17.(NAN)