Osinbajo, others can’t stop me l’m next Nigeria’s President — Bamgbose boasts

National Coordinator Concerned Advocates for Good, CAGG, Olusegun Bamgbose, says that no mortal can stop him as he boasts to emerge the next Nigeria president.

Daily Times understands that Bamgbise poke on the backdrop presidential posters of Osinbajo /Zulum, Obi/Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar and others flooding the streets of Nigeria in recent weeks.

The New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, chieftain noted that the battle for the presidency is certainly going to be very hot and interesting but expressed optimism that he is the next President of Nigeria.

He said “I’m the man to watch out for, because I have concrete plans and strategies to defeat the big guns come 2023,” he said.

“I can’t be intimidated by the profiles of some top politicians, who are equally jostling to be number one citizen come 2023. 2023 Presidential elections won’t be determined by mere popularity, but by passion and patriotism.

“I seriously doubt if there is any aspirant, that is more passionate and more patriotic than me. I have pragmatic plans to paralyze poverty in Nigeria, during my first tenure.

“I don’t expect Nigerians to support me for second term, if I can’t eradicate poverty during my first tenure. I’ll voluntarily step down, if poverty persist in Nigeria, after my first tenure. A man of his words, is a man of worth.

“My word is my bond. I detest excuses, with strong passion. I’m fully prepared to take over from Buhari, come 2023. I hope to run the most functional administration in the history of Nigeria.

“I won’t contest the 2023 Presidential elections, if I’m unable to achieve this feat. Insurgency will come to an end in 9 months. Poverty will be history in 4 years.

“The jobless Nigerian youths should expect a free job portal soon, that will go a long way to minimize unemployment in Nigeria. These are just few of the programs, that will be implemented before the 2023 Presidential election.

“Nigerian youths who are jobless, should get prepared, at least 100,000 youths will be lifted out of poverty, before February 2023, without which I won’t deem myself qualified, to contest the Presidential elections.

“My contesting 2023 Presidential election, is hinged on this. With God on my side, I’ll be the next President of Nigeria, no mortal can stop me. I urge Nigerians to pray along with me, because I foresee greater and better Nigeria come 2023.