The Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has warned against Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo being disgraced out of office.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos on Sunday, Bakare, who said the only ground Osinbajo can be made to leave office is if he has committed serious constitutional infractions, however declared that he does not believe that Osinbajo has done anything to violate his oath of office.

The LRA senior pastor disclosed that he had a telling conversation with a UK-based pastor, who forwarded a message regarding Nigeria’s economic situation to him.

He said the message in question “expressed the disillusion of a Nigerian whose major concern was not the politics of Abuja, but the economics of his/her bank account, especially following the proposed implementation of the federal government’s cashless policy.”

Bakare said he told the pastor that “every man will care about what bothers him most or bites him hardest. My concern presently is that come rain, come shine, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo must not be disgraced and humiliated out of office, except he has truly and flagrantly violated his oath of office which I find difficult to believe.

“I fear for those who rejoice at the fall of others. Those who sow such seed are unmindful of the consequential definite law of harvest. I truly grieve for my brother and pray for God’s goodness, mercy and grace to surround him at this moment.

“May the present overwhelming challenges, trials, afflictions and or guilt by association be resolved in such a manner that God’s name will be praised and glorified in him at the end whether or not he remains as vice president till the end of this term.”

Bakare also said God recently showed him a vision concerning Nigeria and in the vision, about a week ago while preparing for a trip to the US, he saw a rainbow with the inscription ‘re-set’.

“Overnight on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, as I prepared to honour an invitation by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to attend the Goalkeepers 2019 Summit which was held in New York last week alongside the commencement of the United Nations General Assembly, God showed me a vision for Nigeria.

“I saw a rainbow across Nigeria with the word “RE-SET” written boldly across the land.

“It is against this backdrop that I invite Nigerians from all walks of life to join us next Sunday, October 6, 2019, as we conduct a national security and governance audit as a first step towards resetting Nigeria on the path of predictable progress,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says God who controls the destinies of nations has promised a new, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria as it turns 59 on October 1.

Osinbajo was speaking at the interdenominational Church Service held on Sunday at the National Christian Centre, Abuja in commemoration of Nigeria’s 59th Independence.

The vice president was accompanied to the service by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo.

The theme of the service was: “Peaceful coexistence for national growth and development.”

He declared that “God had promised through the mouths of his trusted prophets that he is giving us a new Nigeria. May I announce to you that God is ready to take us into the Promised Land, the new Nigeria.

“And we must remember that the Almighty God is the builder of Nations; that God controls the destinies of Nations and its peoples.

“God has promised us a new Nigeria, a peaceful Nigeria, a prosperous Nigeria; a Nigeria where justice and equity shall prevail, a united Nigeria, where the different tribes and tongues are not wedges of separation but the joyful textures of our togetherness; God is ready to fulfil His promise, ” he said.

Yakubu Gowon, former Head of Service congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and his entire cabinet for Nigeria’s independence.

Gowon urged Nigerians to love one another and live together in love, faith and unity.

Earlier, in a sermon centred on peaceful coexistence, Rev. Daniel Mbaya, the General Overseer, Ekklesiyar Yan’nuwa a Nigeria (EYN), said that Nigeria needed peace now more than ever.

Mbaya implored Christians to give peace a chance, saying “no matter the level of infrastructure, without peace, little will be achieved.

“Christians should work towards promoting dialogue, resolving issues of national securiy, national healing and reconciliation,” he said.

The cleric noted that Nigerian Christians shared the same political landscape with their Muslim brothers, therefore, peaceful coexistence was imperative.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, said that there was every reason to thank God for Nigeria and its people.

While appreciating Gowon for his contributions to Nigeria, Mustapha described the former Head of State as the “spirit and essence of the nation”.

Also present at the service were Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, members of the Federal Executive Council and service chiefs.

Intercessory prayers were held for good governance in Nigeria, for the President, Vice President, members of the legislature, the judiciary and for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.