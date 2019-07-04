By Olaniyi Ajibola, Osogbo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday left for Kigali, the capital of Rwanda to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the 25th anniversary of the liberation of the country.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-president on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, the copy which was obtained by our correspondent.

According to the statement, Osinbajo would join other African leaders and heads of state expected at the occasion scheduled for today.

It added that the event was significantly put together to reflect on the end of the genocide in 1994.

“The Vice President would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials and is expected back in Abuja on Thursday,” the statement further read.