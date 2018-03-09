Osinbajo to launch New Yenagoa City in Bayelsa

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is expected to launch the New Yenagoa City project in Bayelsa State in April as part of measures to boost the tourism potentials of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Kamela Okara disclosed this while briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting, presided over by Governor Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

According to Kemela, the area is a large expanse of land bounded on both sides by the Ekole River and the Epie Creek and the River Nun that will accommodate facilities, such as the Castle Hotel, heliport, the new Yenagoa GRA, the Golf Estate, and another new estate springing up.

His words: “There is a very comprehensive team of various arms of government, involving the Ministry of Lands and Survey, Ministry of Sports Development, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment and that of Tourism in this landmark event.

This project is going to sign post the way we want the city of Yenagoa and by extension, the rest of the state to begin to develop in a planned, beautiful and international standard.

“We want to really sign post Yenagoa as a destination for people to come for tourism and so forth. And what we seek to do with this development is to lay down a minimum standard of the way our city should look. So we have been working very hard.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said Governor Dickson assigned the new Commissioner, Mr. Gabriel Apaingolo to the Ministry of Environment.

Mr. Iworiso-Markson noted that, the former Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Williams Alamene has been reassigned to take up other responsibilities, which would be announced in due course.

The Information Commissioner said, the Governor also assigned Mrs. Martha Jenakumo to take charge of the Ministry of Women and Children’ Affairs, while Mrs. Faith Opene takes over the Ministry of Empowerment and Social Development, which were ministries created out of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Culture and Ijaw National Affairs, Mr. Austen Dressman and his Tourism counterpart, Mrs. Ebiere Ajuwa Musa, said the state government would organize an Ijaw national cultural festival this year involving all Ijaw speaking communities across the Niger Delta region.