Osinbajo to attend African food and product exhibition in Lagos Friday

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is to attend the African Food and Product Exhibition (AFPE) on Friday in Lagos, as part of efforts to promote growth of the non-oil sector.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ebuka Ugochukwu, Communications Executive, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Ugochuku, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, CEOs of multinational firms and government agencies will also be in attendance to chart a course for the non-oil sector.

The AFPE themed: ‘Non-Oil Exports: Scaling up Productivity to Meet Global Demand’ is scheduled to hold on May 25 and 26.

Ugochukwu said the exhibition was aimed at promoting the development of trade, commerce, investment and industrial technological relationships between Nigeria and the U.S.

He said it also seeks to expose opportunities that would increase export sales by maximising the benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

More than 2,500 attendees are expected to attend the two-day programme.

The AFPE is organised by the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC).