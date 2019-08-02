Lille new signing Victor Osimhen has said he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Nigeria stars Osaze Odemwingie and Vincent Enyeama, who shone at the French Ligue 1 club.



Odemwingie played for Lille from 2004 to 2007, when he scored 23 goals in 75 games, while most capped Nigeria player Vincent Enyeama was Lille goalkeeper from 2011 to 2018 and appeared in 118 games.



“The LOSC is a very good club that leads a quality project and includes high class players, even more in recent years,” Osimhen told the club’s website.

“Great Nigerian players have also played here. I would like to join their lineage and follow their footsteps.



“I am very happy to be here and join this great club that is the LOSC.

“I am still young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress.”