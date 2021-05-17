Osimhen, Uche Jombo in war of words over Champions League Spot

Victor Osimhen, a Super Eagles striker, has reacted to Nollywood actress Uche Jombo’s urge for Cristiano Ronaldo to play in the Champions League next season.

Napoli and Juventus, led by Osimhen, are battling for a top-four finish.

With Napoli in the last place with 76 points and Juve in fifth place with 75 points, the fight will go down to the wire.

On the final day, Ronaldo and his teammates travel to Bologna, while Napoli host Verona.

“Kai. I want CR7 playing UCL next season. Love him or hate him…. There’s something he brings,” Jombo tweeted.

Osimhen, who has been in fine form for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, replied: “No wahala Aunty Uche. Me sef wan play UCL o.”