Osimhen suffers head trauma against Atalanta — Daily Times Nigeria

Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen has been diagnosed with head trauma after a collision with Cristian Romero in their 4-2 defeat to Atalanta in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The centre-forward was afforded his 10th league appearance in the encounter since teaming up with the club last summer.

Osimhen made his contribution as Gennaro Gattuso’s men suffered their second consecutive defeat, after also losing against Granada in the Europa League.

The forward collided with Romero just few minutes before the end of the game and dropped painfully, hitting the back of his head on the pitch before losing consciousness.

The Nigerian international was then stretched off and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The 22-year-old attacker has now undergone a series of tests and Napoli has revealed the nature of his problems.

“Victor Osimhen, following the injury with head trauma suffered in the final minutes of Atalanta-Napoli, underwent tests with negative results,” read a statement from the club website.

“The player will remain in Bergamo until tomorrow under the clinical observation of the blue health manager Raffaele Canonico.”

Osimhen’s debut season with the Parthenopeans has been blighted by injury, suspension, and coronavirus-related problems.

The Super Eagles forward have only played 16 games across all competitions for Napoli, scoring two goals and providing one assist since his €80 million moves from Lille.

It is yet to be known the duration Osimhen would be on the sidelines, having now regained his consciousness.

National team coach Gernot Rohr of Nigeria will hope that the forward will recover fast enough to be able to participate in March in his side’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.