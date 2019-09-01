Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has made adequate arrangements to receive Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, who will inaugurate industries executed by the state government to mark the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state.

Gov. Emmanuel disclosed this on Sunday during the anniversary service held at the Banquet Hall Ground in Government House, Uyo, with the theme: “For I believe God.”

The governor listed the industries billed for commissioning by Osibanjo to include flour mill, a power plant in Ekim as well as other life touching projects.

He explained that the power plant would provide uninterrupted electricity in five local governments in the state and encourage the people to trust in God in their desires to transform the state.

“As we celebrate 32 years old, we are no more at that infant age. We are going to tell the vice president that we cannot bring everything from China,” the governor added.

He advised Akwa Ibom people to rededicate themselves to God by shunning evil tendencies for a better society, assuring that more industries would be inaugurated in the state to tackle unemployment among the youths as a means to checking juvenile delinquencies.

The governor said the vice president is expected to arrive the state on September 21 to participate in the anniversary celebrations.