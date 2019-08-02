By Charles Onyekwere, Abakaliki

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo on Friday inaugurated a 2.8 megawatt decentralised solar hybrid power-plant at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi state.

Osibanjo, who performed the ceremony in the company of Governor David Umahi and other top government officials, said that the inauguration fulfills another next level road-map agenda of the Buhari administration.

The vice president said that the project would provide sustainable and decentralised energy to the entire campus, improve education and create a better university experience for both students and staff.

“It will supply 7, 700 students and 1, 819 staff of the university with clean, reliable and affordable electric power.

“We are also commissioning a renewable workshop and training centre and have installed over 7.5 kilomotres of street lighting to enhance security and safety within the FUNAI campus.

“This is an additional component of the remarkable project as the days when our students read at night with candles, lanterns and torches are over,” he said.

Also, the vice president added that the students would also receive hands-on training on renewable energy that can be applied beyond the university’s walls and further expressed delight that the young women, under the Energising Education Programme (EEP) female internship are graduating in the construction of captive power-plant.

Gov. Umahi in his remarks thanked the vice president for inaugurating the project, noting that his passion and commitment towards the affairs of the nation was astounding.

“We are collaborating with the Managing Director of the Rural Electricity Agency, Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi to expand the project to the neighbouring Ebonyi College of Education and Ikwo Local Government Area headquarters.

“We have also agreed to work with her office in providing solar power to 140 communities across the state,” he said.

The governor noted that the state government has supported FUNAI in several ways through the provision of street lights, portable water and accessible road.

Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, thanked the vice president for inaugurating the project, describing it as “the first of its kind in any Nigerian university.

“Your presence is unique in many ways as the project you are commissioning remains a milestone in the history of the university and the county,” he said.

Osibanjo also inaugurated a physio-therapy centre, 500-seater auditorium, 200 capacity lecture hall and a Lassa Fever observation bay, all at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA).