Osibanjo to Deliver Special Lecture at Oxford University

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to address a global gathering on Friday (today) in a special lecture at the Oxford University highlighting the achievements of the Buhari administration in human capital development indices and investment climate in the country.

A statement released in Abuja on Thursday his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, stated that the Vice President would speaking on the widespread impact of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

At the event, Prof. Osinbajo who departed Abuja on Thursday would also be inaugurating the International Advisory Board (IAB) of Oxford University’s African Studies Centre, under the School of Global and Area Studies (OSGA).

Members of the board are eminent leaders from across the world including several African countries like Nigeria and South Africa.

According to the statement, the “Buhari administration has provided employment for 500,000 graduates through the N-power volunteer program and has human capital development.

The VP would be received by Oxford’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Warden, St. Antony’s College, Prof. Roger Goodman.

He would also touch on the N-SIP schemes such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, of provision 5000 monthly stipends,the TraderMoni, which provides collateral & interest-free loans from N10,000 to petty traders nationwide, the Homegrown School Feeding Programme,among other initiatives of the Buhari administration.

The Vice President is expected back in Abuja on Sunday.