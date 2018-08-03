Oshiomhole’s visit to Ebonyi: Abakaliki Township Stadium undergoing reconstruction, says Ebonyi Govt

Barely 48 hours to the visit of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to Ebonyi state, the Ebonyi State government, Thursday urged the opposition party, the (APC) in the state to look elsewhere for its proposed rally on Saturday, pointing out the Abakaliki Township Stadium it said would be used for the rally was still undergoing reconstruction and renovation.

The APC in the state had announced that it would hold its Mega Rally to draw prospective members, who are desirous of joining the party, at the Abakaliki Township Stadium ahead of the 2019 general elections.

But addressing members of the state Sports Writers Association (SWAN), who paid him a courtesy call in his office, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dave Umahi, Emmanuel Uzor, announced that the stadium was undergoing serious reconstruction including asphalting and illumination of floodlight.