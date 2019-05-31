Oshiomhole’s travails deepen as national officers’ demand answers

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…Ex Communications minister backs calls for Oshiomhole’s removal

The crisis of confidence rocking the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be gathering more dust as national officers of the party who are not National Working Committee (NWC) are demanding an urgent interface with the NWC to discuss the furore generated by the calls for the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to resign.

APC Deputy National Chairman (North), Sen. Lawali Shuaibu, had in a letter written to Oshiomhole asked him to honourably resign from office following the debacle of the Zamfara state election.

On Thursday, the officers national officers, who are members of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) under the aegis of the forum of Non-National Working Committee in a letter signed by their Chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Danu and the Secretary, Omolayo Akintola respectively, said the meeting they want convened has become necessary to discuss emerging issues before they boil over.

In the letter dated May 29 and titled: “Demand for an urgent interface with NWC organ of our party-APC” and addressed to Oshiomhole, the national officers said the meeting is principally to address critical issues affecting the party before such issues go out of hand which could be inimical to the welfare of the party.

The forum said it would have called for such meeting earlier, adding however, “but we considered the concluded 2019 general elections as determinant or our party’s survival which has come and gone with successes and losses.

“This body rose from her today‘s (May 29) emergency meeting, shortly after the presidential inauguration ceremony held at the Eagle Square, Abuja and concluded the following request be made.

“We hereby request for a meeting to be fixed from your end as soon as possible in order to meet with the urgency it demands.”

The letter which was addressed to Oshiomhole was also copied to the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Meanwhile, immediate past Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) may go into extinction after the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari if Comrade Adams Oshiomhole remains its National Chairman.

Shittu stated this on Thursday in Abuja, while speaking with newsmen in reaction to a six page letter written by the APC Deputy National Chairman North, Sen. Lawal Shuaibu to Oshiomhole, calling for his resignation.

He noted that the respect and sympathy the APC used to enjoy among its members and sympathisers before Oshiomhole emerged as its Chairman had been eroded.

“I endorse Oshiomole’s resignation; the truth is that with Oshiomhole, this party will go down by the time President Muhammadu Buhari finishes his second term in office.

“Oshiomhole is full of himself and he has an ego problem and wants to dominate every environment, and democracy is not like that,” Shittu said.

He added that most of the party’s chieftains who thought of its future, continuity and relevance after the president’s second term in office, did not want Oshiomhole to remain as the party’s chairman.

He stressed that because such party chieftains were concerned about the party’s future, they would do everything possible to ensure that Oshiomole resigned.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the former minister was disqualified by the Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the party’s governorship ticket in Oyo State.

The APC National Legal Adviser, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, had earlier accused Oshiomhole of usurping his functions as the party’s Legal Adviser.