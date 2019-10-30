.Says efforts should be made to resist moves by Nigeria’s neighbours to water down border closure policy

.’Nigerians should commend Buhari’s political will’

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has asked the Federal Government to sustain the closure of Nigeria’s land borders.

He said all efforts should be made to resist moves by foreign nationals especially Nigeria’s neighbouring countries to water down the border closure policy.

This was as he said the Nigerian government will not yield to plea by Vietnam that Nigeria should open borders to allow importation of rice from Vietnam.

Oshiomhole, who hosted a delegation of the Vietnamese government led by Deputy Prime Minister, Vuong Dihn in his Abuja residence on Tuesday, said by closing the borders, the government has made a firm statement of that Nigeria is not a dumping ground for foreign products.

The APC National chairman said President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended by everyone that wants the progress of the country, adding that to the policy is a right step towards bringing 100 million people out of poverty, ensure food security and help indigenous producers to be independent.

He said: “Those compromising the policy are enemies of Nigeria. We at APC backed the closure even if it lasts for a few years.

“It is a tough decision, we need people like President Muhammadu Buhari who stands firm on such decision. He should be commended by all.

“This policy will send a strong signal to our neighbouring countries that Nigeria is serious and it will earn the country respect and will make them as well to respect rules of engagement.

“This policy will stop comprising of our policies by our neighbours”.

Oshiomhole had earlier told the Vietnamese delegation that Nigeria will not open her border for importation of Vietnamese rice but would rather encourage investors from Vietnam to invest in rice production on Nigerian soil.

“I told the deputy prime minister that interested rice farmers from their country should come down here, we will give them land to set up factories and produce rice in Nigeria”, he said.

The deputy prime minister, Dihn commended Nigeria for her long standing bi- lateral relationship with Vietnam and sought continuation of mutual trade partnership between the two nations.

He said his country is willing to assist Nigerian farmers in rice production technology.