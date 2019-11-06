The National Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has commended members of opposition parties in the two chambers of the National Assembly for playing politics devoid of acrimony but complimenting the ruling party.

He specifically praised opposition members of the 9th Senate for supporting the leadership of Senate in accelerated passage of bill meant for socio – economic development of the country.

Oshiomhole was particular about the speedy passage of the MTEF/ FSP document, consideration of the 2020 budget, screening of the ministerial list as well as passage of Deep Off shore and inland basin quotas bills.

He also acknowledged the 9th Senate for supporting and harmonious relationship between the executive and legislators currently existing in the country.

APC National chairman gave this commendation during a courtesy visit of the APC leadership to the leadership of the Senate on Tuesday in Abuja.

He noted that the passage of the bill has shown that the lawmakers have put national interest above individual party bias referring to “urgency attached to the screening of ministers sent by Mr. President, the passage of Deep Off shore and inland basin quotas bill and the acceleration hearing going-on on the passage of 2020 budget to return Nigeria to January- December budget cycle”.

He equally praised the peaceful and harmonious relationship existing among the lawmakers which he traced to bipartisan leadership trait of the Senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan led leadership.

The ruling party National Chairman however acknowledged Mr. President for working for the country in signing the long delayed bill of Deep Off shore and inland basin quotas bill, even while away in Britain.

Responding, Senator Ahmed Lawan said achievement recorded was borne out resolve of senators at inception of the 9th Senate.

He promised that the current senators will continue to work for the interest of Nigerians.