National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has lampooned the Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, over what he described as the unsavoury comments he made about the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon.

He took the governor to the cleaners for throwing caution to the wind by castigating Lyon a fellow Bayelsan and using unprintable words on him and for playing dirty politics.

Oshiomohle made this comment while addressing the Bayelsa state APC stakeholders and aggrieved governorship aspirants, during a reconciliation meeting held on Thursday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

The APC national chairman said the governor’s action portrays him as a drowning politician whose party awaits defeat in the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.

Oshiomhole said that “let me use this opportunity to reply directly to my friend, Gov. Dickson of Bayelsa state. I think he has allowed his fears, lack of self -confidence, his imminent defeat that awaits him and his party to over cloud his judgement as to resorting in the use of inelegant language and uncouth statement to describe one of his own and a fellow citizen of Bayelsa.

“When a governor describes one of his own purely on the account of his political differences, using names like terrorist and such things like that, then he has missed it already.

“And I can understand his fears; if people who go to borrow labels and assume that they are the leaders of the Ijaws and that they are the lions, when they see the real and authentic lion, they are sure to be afraid.

“So, APC rejects and condemn in strong terms the raw language unbecoming of a governor, by the way he has describes our candidate, a man I otherwise, admired.

“We will not come to his level; on this occasion, we will invoke a popular statement made by Michelle Obama at the peak of the last presidential election in US when she said when they go low, we fly high.

“So when Dickson goes low, we will fly high. We will not join him in using gutter language to describe neither his office or his person, or even their candidate who is about to be defeated.

“We recognize he has a right to be selected by his party; we believe our candidate is better than his candidate and we believe he will provide, better, popular-driven, people-oriented governance and not elitist governance for the people of Bayelsa state.

“Let me assure him, we will not go low as he has chosen to go, but we will rather go high and higher until he packs out of Government House and hand over decently like a gentleman to our candidate, who by the special grace of God, is the next Governor of Bayelsa state, David Lyon”