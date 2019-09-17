A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Charles Idahosa has accused the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole of been envious of the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s achievements.

He said the move by the former governor in antagonising the incumbent is to give the people of Edo South Senatorial District that accounts for 60 per cent of the voting population in the state, a bad name.

Idahosa, a former special adviser on political matters to Oshiomhole, said this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Benin City, the state capital.

He assured however, that the crisis will not affect the fortunes of the APC in the 2020 governorship election in the state.

“How can you Oshiomhole, who is superintending over 36 states including Abuja, be concerned only with happenings in Edo? My worry is that journalists have not been able to interrogate Oshiomhole on the issue between him and Gov. Obaseki.

“The answer is envy and jealousy. And no two friends can open up to admit that he or she is jealous of his friend’s achievements. He (Oshiomhole) came when 35 per cent was a pass mark. Then, he moved from 35 per cent to 45 per cent

“But, Obaseki within three years has moved to 85 per cent. He (Oshiomhole) is worried in order for his successor not to outshine him because he wants to give Edo South people a bad name,” Idahosa averred.

He urged Oshiomhole to take responsibility for Gov. Obaseki’s action and inaction in office, adding that the duo should stop indicting politicians for feeding fat from the crisis.

The APC leader, who urged Oshiomhole to tow the path of reconciliation with the incumbent governor, stated however, that Gov. Obaseki can win his re-election without the support of the APC national chairman.

According to Idahosa, Oshiomhole did worse things than Obaseki during his tenure as governor of the state including ordering the removal of the roof of the state House of Assembly and using eight out of the 24 -member assembly to pass the budget during his tenure as governor.

“I just believe that they are able to settle this matter from my angle. It is clearly a case of jealousy and envy. This is what is happening now and everybody is running away from it.

Obaseki has performed,” adding that the popularity rating of the governor has not dropped, contrary to rumours by fifth columnists.

“After this interview, some persons will tell you that Idahosa has collected money again. I do not bother about that because my wants are limited,” he boasted.