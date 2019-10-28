Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has said that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is creating more problems for the party with his aggressive attitude.

Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), speaking said: “I have advised Oshiomhole rather unsuccessfully to stop being combative, to stop punching, and all these aggressive behaviour .

“In a leadership position, you need to stoop to conquer, you need to be restrained. Even when people are wrong and you want to correct them, you need to show that you are not after humiliating them and that you will work with them to correct things; not to be aggressive, threatening and engaging in pugilistic method. I told him this but he ignored it.

“Because of his aggression, we have lost quite a number of states. We lost Rivers State; we didn’t have a chance to contest. We lost Zamfara, where we won the election and all our victories were handed over by the Supreme Court to the PDP, all because of Oshiomhole’s aggression. I think there were also two other states which we lost because of his aggressive attitude.”

“This is not trade unionism. Being a leader of a political party does not involve war but this is his attitude. He needs to persuade people and even when somebody is wrong, he needs to build up the person’s confidence so that they can take your correction.

“So, I think Oshiomhole is creating more problems for the APC by his aggressive attitude. By this aggression, if we lose Edo State, which is the only state APC has in the South-South, I am personally going to call for his removal as APC chairman.

“If by what is going on now between him and the state governor we lose Edo State, I will personally call for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole. Otherwise, by the time he finishes his term, we will not have a single state left.”’