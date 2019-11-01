Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state on Thursday warned livestock owners in the state against breaching the state’s Anti-Open Grazing Law.

Gov. Ortom gave the warning in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase, in Makurdi.

He cautioned livestock owners in the state to abide by the requirements of the law by properly ranching their animals and warned that defaulters of the law would be sanctioned.

The governor was irked by the sight of herds of cattle roaming Makurdi metropolis and ordered the livestock guards to immediately swing into action and impound the livestock.

“The governor directed the livestock guards to immediately impound the animals and take them to the quarantine unit where they will remain for seven days until the requisite fine is paid or they are auctioned off,” the statement quoted the governor as directing.

The governor said that the law does not accord preference to any individual or group, whether or not they were Benue indigenes.

“Herders who refuse to keep their livestock in ranches will be prosecuted in accordance with provisions of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, 2017,” the statement added.

He therefore, called on Benue state people to volunteer information regarding the open grazing of animals to livestock guards, saying officers and men of the agency cannot be everywhere at the same time.

When contacted, the Commander of the livestock guards in the state, Mr. Linus Zaki said about 150 cows have been impounded while the owners fled on the livestock guards.