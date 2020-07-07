Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged members of Kwaghter community where a boat capsized to cooperate with the police rescue team to locate missing persons.

He stated this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase on Monday in Makurdi after 23 passengers were declared missing when the boat they capsized on the River Benue.

The statement said the state upon learning about the mishap, immediately deployed marine police personnel, assisted by local divers to the area to rescue the victims.

The governor particularly consoled with ECAN Church, Ijaha in Makurdi Local Government Area which members were involved in the mishap.

He reminded the state people about the 2020 weather predictions on torrential rains and advised that those who travel by water should employ all safety measures to avoid unforeseen incidents.

Ortom also enjoined them to always observe COVID-19 prevention measures by staying away from crowded places to curb the spread of the disease.