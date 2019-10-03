The Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has charged the body of Christ and the people of the state to always be in the vanguard of praying for leaders to offer the desired leadership direction that God ordains.

The governor made the call last Wednesday at the Sesugh Maria Pilgrimage Centre, Ayati in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue state while addressing pilgrims during the second anniversary celebration of the centre.

He testified that his first visit to the centre where he handed over challenges of the state including payment of salaries and herders attacks on people of the state to God is yielding results.

Gov. Ortom said that the steady payment of salary has resumed since 2018, just as relative peace is also being enjoyed in the state.

According to him, security agencies have intensified the fight against all forms of criminality and kidnapping in the state and expressed the hope that God would grant his administration victory over such criminal elements.

Gov. Ortom lauded the vision of the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe for initiating the pilgrimage centre and sued for the support of Christians to make it succeed, saying the bishop has demonstrated being a true servant of God.

Earlier, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Bishop Wilfred Anagbe had admonished parents to ensure they offer sound education to their children, even as he advised the youths against negative use of the social media and other unwholesome acts to bring down people in places of authority.

Bishop Anagbe said the Ayati pilgrimage centre was conceived to honour the two priests and worshipers that were gruesomely murdered by Fulani herdsmen while worshiping in the church in Mbalom in 2017 and solicited funds to improve on the existing facilities at the centre.

In a homily, the Director of Family and Human Life Unit in the diocese, Very Rev. Fr. Oliver Agbile, enjoined Christians to propagate the works of God in whatever position they occupy, pointing out that the Virgin Mary should be their guiding principle in their service to God.

The event which was climaxed by prayers and release of balloons into the sky signifying peace in all parts of the state and Nigeria at large was attended by worshipers across the state and beyond.