Governor Samuel Ortom has charged members of the Benue Bem Riders Club to embark on more sensitization campaigns and advocacy against drug abuse and cultism in the state.

Gov. Ortom, who gave the charge on Friday during a courtesy call on him by members of the club, lauded their initiative to sensitise the public against social vices, stressing that such ills have caused so much damage to the society and need concerted efforts to tame the tide.

He stated that a reduction in such acts would further enhance peace and stability in the state.

The governor said he admires the activities of the power bike riders which he noted catches attention and can be used effectively for sensitization and awareness creation.

While accepting the request by the riders to beautify any strategic roundabout in Makurdi metropolis to register their presence in the state with the exception of Wurukum Roundabout which has already been given out for rehabilitation, Gov. Ortom also wished them a happy convention which holds in Benue next Tuesday.

President of the club, Julius David said their visit is to register their existence in the state, saying the club was birthed last year and members interact as a family.

He stated that the club currently sensitises the public against drug abuse and cultism as its contribution to peace and stability in the state, even as he appealed that members be given a strategic roundabout to decorate to register their presence.

David acknowledged the developmental strides of Gov. Ortom and his efforts towards improving security of lives and property of the Benue people.