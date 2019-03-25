Ortom, Tambuwal, Ganduje win re-election in Benue, Sokoto, Kano

…As Sen. Bala thanks God, populace for victory

…Useni rejects Plateau result, heads to tribunal

By Our Reporters

The incumbent Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Tambuwal have won a second term in office after winning the supplementary election conducted on Saturday, March 23.

According to the Benue State governorship supplementary election results released on Sunday, Ortom defeated his closest rival, Emmanuel Jime of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 31 other contestants.

Declaring the result, the state returning officer, Sebastain Maimako, said Ortom polled a total of 434,473 votes to beat Jime who got 345,155 votes.

Before the supplementary election, Ortom had scored 410,576 votes and had a lead of 81,554 votes over Jime who had scored 329,022 votes.

The supplementary election was held in 204 polling units in 22 local governments, which had a total of 121,299 registered voters.

Also, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Sunday survived the tough challenge of Ahmed Aliyu and his godfather Senator Aliyu Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress to win re-election for a second term.

The margin of victory was only 342 votes, according to the electoral commission, INEC.

The INEC Returning Officer, Fatima Mukhtar, formally declared Tambuwal winner on Sunday afternoon.

She said he scored the highest number of votes after the summation of results from both the March 9 first ballot and Saturday’s supplementary election in Sokoto State.

In the supplementary election, Tambuwal polled 24,444 votes. He scored 489,558 votes in the inconclusive first ballot, bringing his total to 512,002.

His main opponent, Aliyu of the APC, polled a total of 511,660 votes, being the sum of 486,145 and 25,515 in the first ballot and supplementary election, respectively.

Tambuwal narrowly defeated his former deputy with 342 votes, helped by the lead he had established in the first ballot of March 9.

A total of 31,662 votes were rejected, while 1,036,332 votes were recorded as valid, bringing total votes cast to 1,067,994.

“Aminu Waziri Tambuwal…is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” Ms Mukhtar declared at 01:46 p.m. on Sunday, throwing the collation centre into jubilation.

Tambuwal, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, is a trained lawyer.

He was first elected governor on the platform of the APC in 2015. He, however, defected to the PDP in 2018 to pursue the party’s presidential ticket which he lost to former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

He, then, swiftly, returned to Sokoto to pick the PDP governorship ticket to run for a second term.

There was wide jubilation also on the streets of Kano and its environs on Sunday when the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was declared winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state following the conclusion of Saturday’s supplementary polls.

Declaring the winner of the gubernatorial election, the INEC returning Officer, Prof. BB Shehu, Vice Chancellor, Federal University Kebbi State, announced that Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) scored a total vote of 1,033.695 after all the results were added together as against his opponent, Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered a total of 1,024705 votes.

According to Shehu, Ganduje defeated his major opponent of the PDP with 8,990 votes and as such, declared Abdullahi Ganduje as the governor-elect.

Before the re-run, the PDP candidate scored a total vote of 1,014,474 during the Match 9th gubernatorial election while Ganduje of the APC scored 987,810, giving Abba an edge with over 26,000 before the election was declared inconclusive by INEC over wide spate of violence recorded at some polling units during the election which led to cancellation of results from those units.

However, during the final collation of results from the re-run, agents of the PDP, AD and the APP rejected the results on the grounds that there was no vote in Kano on Saturday claiming that the election was marred by violence in some areas.

Addressing objections raised by some of the party agents, the returning Officer, Prof. Shehu asked the aggrieved persons to allow the procedure to continue and channel their complaints through the appropriate quarters as provided by the constitution.

Also, Senator Jibril Barau, who served as the APC agent, admonished those objecting the results to allow the process continue and make judicious use of the provision of the constitution that allows such matters to be tabled at the tribunal.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has promised to bring back good governance denied the people.

Muhammed made the promise during a press conference in Bauchi on Sunday, shortly after the announcement of the supplementary poll results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Mohammed polled 6,376 votes as against 5,117 garnered by the incumbent governor, Muhammed Abubakar of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The just concluded supplementary election took place in 15 Local Government Areas of the state on Saturday. “Today is a very auspicious day for us in Bauchi and on behalf of the party, I wish to express gratitude and appreciation to God almighty.

“The collation of the supplementary poll that has just been concluded by INEC is a work of God and we owe it to him.

We also owe it to the people of Bauchi who have stood very firm on the threshold of freedom and liberty and have shown that they are the icons of democracy and liberty.

“Words alone cannot express my appreciation to them all,” the governor-elect said. Muhammed also said that the auspicious achievement recorded by the PDP in the supplementary election deserved to be celebrated.

He however, called on all his supporters to celebrate in peace.

“They should all go out to celebrate but they should celebrate in peace and with gratitude to God because what we want is peace and tranquility, harmony and good relationship with one another.

“We do not have any acrimony or hatred against anybody, even those who didn’t vote for us, we want them to join us in this celebration because this is democracy,” he said.

Muhammed also appreciated the security agencies in the state promising to continue to work with them as they had shown they were the key partners of the society.

However, the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State at the just concluded governorship election, Sen. Jeremiah Useni, has rejected the outcome of the guber polls which INEC on Sunday morning declared Governor Simon Lalong as the winner.

The electoral umpire haven collated the total number of votes in the Plateau supplementary polls announced that Lalong of the APC polled a total number of 595,582 votes to defeat Useni of the PDP who scored 546,813 votes.

Reacting to the development on Sunday afternoon in Jos, Useni said the governorship election was marred with irregularities and massive rigging.

“My team and I have gone through both the official results released by INEC and the documents submitted by our own field staff and have every reason to believe that justice has not been done to our people in this election, because there was massive rigging and electoral shortcoming.

“After due consultations, I hereby state that the results announced by INEC is not acceptable to us”, he said.

The PDP guber candidate said he has requested his legal team to activate all the due process to reclaim the party’s cherished mandate.

“I give you my word that we will pursue this matter diligently, and by the grace of God, we will overturn and recover the people’s mandate”, Useni said.