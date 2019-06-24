Chiangi Avese, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has sworn in four special advisers in a gradual build up of his executive council which commenced shortly after the inauguration of his second term.

He had at his inauguration on May 29 sworn in the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Tony Ijoho and Chief Terwase Orbunde as the chief of staff to the governor.

Those sworn in on Monday are Jerome Torshimbe, bureau for local government and chieftaincy affairs; Prof. Madalyne Dura for Millennium Sustainable Development Goals and NEPAD; Chief Joseph Odaudu and Col. Paul Hemba (rtd) for Government House and security respectively.

The appointments, the governor pointed out are representative of the three political zones in the state, promising that more appointments would be made in the days to come.

“I am in consultation with stakeholders in the state to ensure that anyone who will eventually make it to the executive list will be a performer,” Ortom declared, adding that the second term of his administration will have no tolerance for mediocrity.

“People who will be nominated to be part of this dispensation must justify their inclusion or be shown the way out. Mistakes have been noted and to correct them, there must be deep commitment of all on board,” he said.