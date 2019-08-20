The Benue state government has suspended two third class chiefs from Katsina-Ala, Chief Tivlumun Ubugh, Mue Ter Chongo and Chief Ayoleve Ornguga, Mue Ter Ipusu as well as the District Head of Mbacher, Chief Luke Atomigba over their roles in the prolonged crisis between Shitile and Ikyurav.

The suspension of the chiefs followed the recommendation of the state security council after its emergency meeting held at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi that lasted into late hours of Monday.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who read the council’s resolution during a marathon meeting with stakeholders from the local government area, stated that the traditional rulers neglected their duties and exhibited a nonchalant attitude towards efforts aimed at resolving the crisis.

The governor noted that the traditional rulers instead, resorted to fuelling the crisis based on vested interests, thereby contravening the code of conduct enshrined in the Local Government and Chieftaincy Law of the state.

The affected traditional rulers are to face a panel to be constituted by the Tor Tiv to investigate them and determine appropriate sanctions.

According to the governor, the state security council also directed that all the district heads from the area who declined invitation to attend a security meeting with Tor Sankera, Chief Abu King Shuluwa would be queried to explain why disciplinary actions should not be taken against them.

He said the council also warned the Tor Sankera to be a father to all his subjects and eschew sentiments and personal interests, pointing out that he should work with all his subjects to ensure peace in his domain.

Gov. Ortom said security agencies were directed by council to go after criminal elements responsible for the unrest in the area and also arrest and prosecute any politician found culpable in the violence.

He urged the people of Katsina-Ala to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation and report suspicious elements to security operatives for prompt action, adding that the Presidency has already given marching orders to security agencies to tackle banditry in the country.

It will re recalled that youth from Sankara Federal Constituency made up of Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala Local Government Areas have embarked on kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes with the latest being the killing of nine mourners at a wake- keep in Katsina – Ala even as the police confirmed only four person dead.