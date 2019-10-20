Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed excitement over the verdict of the Court of Appeal which declared Rep. Samson Okwu as the rightful winner of the 2019 House of Representatives election for Obi/Oju Federal Constituency seat.

In separate statements issued in Makurdi over the weekend, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, quoted the governor as congratulating Rep. Okwu and urged him to settle down to face his legislative duties, saying the Appeal Court has vindicated the PDP’s supreme number in the state.

The PDP in a similar vein, noted that the decision of the appellate court, the number of House of Representatives members currently serving on the platform of PDP from Benue state are now seven out of 11, a development which consolidates the party’s position as the overwhelmingly dominant ruling bloc.

“As it stands, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) comes a distant second as the main opposition party in the state with two House of Representatives members while the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) each with a single member share joint status as minority opposition parties,” the PDP stated.

Qantas makes history with nearly 20 hours world’s longest flight

In a statement, the state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom said, PDP remains positive that the strength of the party will continue to grow in leaps and bounds from one election to another as the confidence of the electorate continue to grow in the party as the only platform equipped with the right calibre of people and institutional grit to offer good governance.

According to him, the abysmal poor performance of the APC in the governance of Benue state between 2015 and 2017 gave validity to the fact of the party’s superiority in governance and confidence that Rep. Okwu, improve the standard of living of his constituents and the country at large through quality legislation.