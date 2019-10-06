The Oracle Business Foundation Limited, a company to Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom has paid the medical bills of over 700 victims of snake bite at the Bishop Murray Hospital, Makurdi.

Health Coordinator in the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Father Peter Paleghve made the disclosure at the weekend when accompanied by one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Ngufan Uii on a thank you visit to Gov. Ortom at the Government House, Makurdi.

While commending the governor for what he has been doing for the needy, Rev. Father Paleghve urged him to keep up the good works as God will replenish him a hundred fold.

Gov. Ortom, speaking during the visit, announced the offer of scholarship to nine-year -old twins, Wandoo Uii and Ngodoo Uii, who were born by Mrs. Ngufan Uii while she was being treated of snake bite at the Bishop Murray Hospital, Makurdi.

The victim, who was sponsored by Gov. Ortom under the Oracle Business Foundation Limited, had parted ways with her husband, Mr. Uii Iorver before the incident reunited them again.

The governor stated that the circumstances surrounding the birth of the twins were only possible with God’s intervention, stressing that they deserve quality education to be great in future.

He stated that he was moved to initiate the foundation for the treatment of snake bites in year 2, 000 when he came across a young man who was bitten by a viper and his parents could not afford the cost of treatment and so had to be taken back home where he died.

According to the governor, when he retired back home and meditated over the incident, he discovered he could have been of help, but could not trace the young man’s whereabouts again because he had already been taken back home.

Gov. Ortom lamented the high cost of treating snake bites which he said sometimes cost over a million naira, stressing that the cost is often unaffordable for the victims who are predominantly peasant farmers and acknowledged the cooperation and support of the management of Bishop Murray Hospital, Makurdi, saying the initiative wouldn’t have succeeded without their support.

Mother of the twins, Mrs. Ngufan Uii, who spoke on behalf of the family, expressed appreciation to the governor for his kind gesture, prayed God to replenish him, urging him to assist others in need as God directs him.