The Benue state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, is set to deliver judgement in the case filed by Emmanuel Jime and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the return of Governor Samuel Ortom and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship election.

Dissatisfied with INEC’s decision, Jime went to the tribunal seeking the nullification of the election, alleging fraud and other electoral malpractices and in the alternative, praying that he should be declared winner of the poll.

Our correspondent gathered that the state chapter of APC is in a hopeful and joyous mood as branded T-shirts are been shared at the residence of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume preparatory to celebrating a favourable judgement at the tribunal.

Commercial motor-cyclists where not left out in the mobilization efforts of the APC as they have since Sunday evening converged on the residence of Sen. Akume singing, dancing and displaying with their motorcycles to the admiration of onlookers.

A member of the party on condition of anonymity, confided in our correspondent that the failure of INEC to defend allegations of fraud as alleged by the APC during the trial has given the party hope of getting judgement in its favour.

But, the PDP has dismissed such as a wishful thinking, describing such as the usual antics of the opposition in the state.

The PDP affirmed that it remains unshakable in the belief and conviction of victory when the tribunal delivers its judgement today.

A PDP member, who identified himself as Bem Kor, said the opposition should prepare to take its petition to the Appeal Court because it failed to prove allegations of fraud during trial and should not expect a positive result as the PDP roundly defeated Jime with a wide margin during the election.